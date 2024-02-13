Breweries takes a bold leap towards sustainability with net-zero emissions commitment by 2030

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) this week unveiled its ambitious plan to achieve zero emissions across its operations by the year 2030.

This groundbreaking commitment set a decade ahead of the climate goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, underscores NBL’s unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The company’s comprehensive strategy to achieve this net-zero target encompasses a range of initiatives, including increased utilization of renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency measures, emission reduction throughout the value chain, and the adoption of innovative low-carbon technologies and nature-based solutions.

NBL’s Managing Director, Peter Simons, expressed the company’s profound commitment to sustainability, stating, “Environmental stewardship and social responsibility are at the core of our business ethos. While our past sustainability endeavors have laid a solid foundation, our journey toward a truly sustainable future has only just begun. We are steadfast in our resolve to accelerate our efforts under our Brew a Better World 2030 strategy.”

Bernd Esslinger, NBL’s Engineering Manager, highlighted the company’s focus on circular solutions and continuous innovation, emphasizing their dedication to pushing the boundaries of sustainability practices. “Our pursuit of sustainability involves ongoing innovation and optimization. We are committed to exploring new avenues and technologies to create a greener and more sustainable future,” Esslinger remarked.

NBL’s sustainability initiatives extend beyond carbon emissions reduction, encompassing water conservation, waste management, and community engagement. The company has implemented various measures, including the installation of energy meters for real-time tracking, the commissioning of rooftop solar plants, and the construction of borehole water treatment plants, to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

Looking ahead, NBL has outlined ambitious targets for the next decade, including transitioning to 100% renewable electricity, reducing carbon emissions by 30% across its value chain, eliminating waste sent to landfill from production facilities, and balancing 100% of water use in water-stressed areas through community watershed projects.

Simons stressed the urgency of addressing climate change, stating, “Climate change poses one of the most significant challenges of our time, and businesses must intensify their efforts to mitigate emissions. While we have made notable progress, our journey towards sustainability is ongoing.”

Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, NBL’s Corporate Affairs Manager, underscored the company’s commitment to driving positive change, inviting other organizations in Namibia to join them on the imperative journey towards decarbonization.