Standards Institution seeks public input for national standardization strategy

The Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) has requested the public’s help in shaping the National Standardization Strategy (NSS), by completing the NSS survey to make it truly representative of how diverse the nation is.

The NSI said this is a chance for the public to shape the standards that impact various aspects of their lives, from the products they use to the services they receive.

“To participate and have access to the online survey to share your valuable thoughts, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BZCGCP9. Let us build a future that we can all be proud of,” they added.

They said by participating in the online survey, the public contributes to the development of a robust NSS that reflects the needs and aspirations of the dynamic society that Namibia. “Your insights will help foster innovation and sustainability ensuring that our standards align with global best practices,” they added

“You can contribute to the development of a robust NSS and we thank you for being an active participant in building a better Namibia,” they concluded.