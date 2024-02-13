Shaningwa calls on its rank and file to observe calmness

The South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) has called on its rank and file to observe calmness during this difficult period of mourning for the late President Hage Geingob.

SWAPO Party Secretary-General, Sophia Shaningwa in a statement this week said members have to wait until the relevant Party structures, including the Central Committee, have pronounced themselves on any decision-making matter that may warrant consideration following the late President’s death.

“Therefore, Party members are required to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes unity, peace, and stability during this sombre and sorrow-filled period of mourning for our Late President. The Party will pronounce itself on any matter deserving decision-making,” she added.

According to Shaningwa, the SWAPO Party has observed and noted with grave concern and disappointment in various pronouncements by some members of the Party, through the media, on several constitutional aspects and implications following the death of the Party President during the national mourning period.

“These unsympathetic and indeed insensitive pronouncements on matters on which the Party’s Central Committee is yet to pronounce itself, are regrettable,” she concluded.