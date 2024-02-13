NAMDIA Foundation announces 2024 bursary recipients

The NAMDIA Foundation recently unveiled the distinguished recipients of its 2024 Bursary Scheme. The Foundation selected a second cohort of deserving candidates, each representing one of the 14 regions across the country.

Chief Executive and Chair of the Foundation, Alisa Amupolo, emphasized the importance of fair and impartial assessment criteria. Academic performance, economic background, preferred field of study, and proof of parental or guardian income were among the key factors considered during the selection process. Preference was given to students pursuing studies in the Diamond Industry value chain, reflecting the Foundation’s commitment to sectoral growth and development.

The chosen candidates demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, leadership qualities, and a dedication to making positive impacts in their communities.

The bursaries, valued at a total of N$ 2.8 million annually, will provide access to quality education and enable recipients to contribute to the nation’s development while addressing socio-economic challenges among the youth.

During the application intake period from 5 October to 8 December, the NAMDIA Foundation received 343 applications from all 14 regions. The Khomas region recorded the highest number of applications, followed closely by Omusati and Oshana regions, while Kavango West and Hardap regions had the fewest submissions.

Chairman of the NAMDIA Board of Directors, Bryan Eiseb, applauded the achievements of the Class of 2023 and announced an impressive 86% success rate among the inaugural recipients.

The announcement event held at the Windhoek Country Club was attended by dignitaries including the Chancellor of the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Honourable Professor Peter Katjavivi, and Professor Ferdinand Gideon, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs at the University of Namibia.

The Class of 2024 Bursary Recipients, representing various fields of study and regions, are as follows:

Kapunda Patrick from the Erongo region, who will pursue a degree in Microbiology at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). Hailing from Hardap, Izaaks Morientes aims to delve into Chemical Engineering at NUST, showcasing his passion for innovation and scientific exploration.

From the Karas region, Naweses Hoamdi’s journey into Metallurgy Engineering at NUST underscores the Foundation’s dedication to nurturing talent across various disciplines. Similarly, Kalihonda Steven from Kavango East embodies the spirit of growth, venturing into Mining Engineering, while Karokoto Mariane from Kavango West sets her sights on Computer Science, reflecting Namibia’s aspirations for technological advancement.

Nunuheb Rogeleo, representing the Khomas region, demonstrates a commitment to environmental sustainability through his pursuit of a degree in Environmental Health at NUST. Tjindunda Katengerue from Kunene and Shaningwa Tommy from Ohangwena embark on journeys into Climate Health and Electronic & Computer Engineering respectively, further enriching Namibia’s academic landscape with their diverse interests.

Other recipients include Mandy Hijamutiti from Omaheke, Nondo Acti from Omusati, Zombo Yolela from Oshana, Johannes Immanuel from Oshikoto, Shangheta Justina from Otjozondjupa, and Mutonga Liswaniso from Zambezi, each bringing a unique perspective and drive for success.