Namibia to take on Nepal and Netherlands in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2

The national cricket team will face off against formidable opponents in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2.

With four One Day International (ODI) games and four T20I games scheduled against Nepal and the Netherlands, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate thrilling matches from 15 February to 3 March.

Natalia Nauyoma, the marketing head of Cricket Namibia, confirmed the arrival of the 15-man squad led by Captain Gerhard Erasmus in Katmandu, Nepal, on Sunday.

These upcoming games hold particular significance as all three participating countries, including Nepal and the Netherlands, prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, slated to be jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

Cricket Namibia meanwhile announced several notable additions to the squad, emphasizing a blend of experience and emerging talent. Ruben Trumpelmann’s return after recovering from injury brings added depth to the team, while the inclusion of promising youngster Jack Brassell, who impressed during the 2024 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup in South Africa, highlights Namibia’s focus on nurturing youth talent.

While the spotlight shines on the T20I matches, Cricket Namibia emphasized the significance of the ODI games in the broader context of international cricket. These fixtures serve as crucial steps in the pathway toward the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, slated to be co-hosted by Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa in 2027.