OYO’s ‘Lukas’ set to debut at Coal City Film Festival in Nigeria

‘Lukas’, a poignant film produced by the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO), has been officially selected to feature at the esteemed Coal City Film Festival (CCFF) 2024.

The festival, renowned for celebrating the richness and diversity of African and global cinema, will showcase ‘Lukas’ in a premiere event.

The Coal City Film Festival, held in the vibrant city that birthed Nigeria’s iconic film industry, Nollywood, is a testament to Nigeria’s significant contribution to the world of cinema.

According to OYO, ‘Lukas’ delves into the life of its titular character over 15 years, shedding light on the harsh realities faced by children living on the streets. The film fearlessly examines how society often fails these vulnerable individuals, while also shining a light on moments of exploitation.

“The film is raw and unapologetic, yet profoundly human, aiming to cultivate empathy and understanding,” OYO stated.

“Despite the challenges these children endure on the streets, ‘Lukas’ endeavors to amplify their voices, revealing untold stories that transcend borders of hardship and inspire compassion and social change. We are deeply honored that ‘Lukas’ will have its African premiere at the Coal City Film Festival in Nigeria.”

Founded by African avant-garde filmmaker and screenwriter, Uche Agbo, the Coal City Film Festival is an initiative of Okike Media. Its primary objective is to showcase the rich cultural heritage and tourist potential of South East Nigeria.

CCFF offers a platform for filmmakers, students of film, artists, and the general public to engage with and appreciate the art of cinema. It provides a space for independent filmmakers and the broader arts community to celebrate the beauty and power of cinema.

The inclusion of ‘Lukas’ in the festival lineup signifies its impact and relevance in addressing pressing social issues while highlighting the talent and creativity of Namibian filmmakers on a global stage.