VisionAfric: Honoring the legacy of President Hage Geingob

In the wake of President Hage Geingob’s passing on 4 February, the non-governmental organization VisionAfric, led by its founder Dr. Favour Ayodele, along with its Namibian office recently extended its heartfelt condolences to Monica Geingos and the children.

With heavy hearts and saddened spirits, VisionAfric mourns the loss of Geingob, recognizing him as a reservoir of strength who served Namibia and Africa with unwavering dedication.

“We join the Namibian nation as we mourn a leader known as fearless, a master negotiator, a people’s person, a forerunner and a voice against colonization of the African people. His two tenures as Prime Minister and his service as Minister of Trade and Industry stand as firm in the record of Namibian history,” they added.

VisionAfric highlighted that as Africans the lessons learned from the late Dr. Geingob’s tenure spells, the introduction of the Harambee Prosperity Plan to the Namibian people, strengthened a 50:50 women involvement in parliament, resuscitation of the economy and increased livelihood opportunities through agriculture, child protection police reforms and significantly increased integration of younger people in parliament and the significantly increased integration of ministers from opposition parties and a consistent gradual resuscitation of the Namibian economy yet above all leading the country with uncommon ability to maintain national peace and security,” they added.

“Geingob leaves a legacy of a vision made plain that we who read it may run with it and as VisionAfric we embrace such values and the legacy remains for Africans across the globe,” they emphasized.

VisionAfric said they are focused on resorting to the dignity and value of Africans across the globe. “We pledge our support to the unification of Africa. Africa is home,” they concluded.

 

 

