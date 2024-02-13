Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 12 February 2024

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfers from Swakoppoort to Von Bach was interrupted on 05/02/2024 and 11/02/2024.

** Transfer from Northern sources to Von Bach Dam took place.

 

