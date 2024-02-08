Namibian cyclists honoured with national champion status qualify for Paris Olympics Games

By Adolf Kaure.

Seven Namibian cyclists across different disciplines now wear the national cycling jersey after the Nedbank Namibian National Time Trials and Road Race held recently in Windhoek.

The cyclists are Kevin Lowe, Roger Suren, Delsia Janse van Vuuren, Monique Du Plessis, Vera Looser, Alex Miller and Drikus Coetzee.

The national champion status will enable them to represent the country in road race events under national colours.

Namibia’s elite cyclists, Alex Miller, Drikus Coetzee and Vera Looser made headlines by winning in their respective race categories.

In the men’s elite road race, Miller claimed the title in a photo-finish victory over his main rival and 2023 champion, Drikus Coetzee, to claim the 2024 national jersey by a split second.

The new champion clocked 03:05:00 ahead of Coetzee, who finished with the same time but only a mere micro-second slower. Third place was taken by Martin Freyer (03:05:45).

Defending champion Coetzee, lamented his lack of power in the sprints, saying he always comes short in that aspect of his cycling. “Sprinting is not my forte. I am an endurance rider, but I am happy that I pushed Alex to the limit. Finishing so close to him makes me happy as I know I am getting better with my sprints,” he said.

In the women’s road race, Vera Looser (02:41:17) dominated the race to win and retain her title for the second successive year.

“I was strong on the climbs. The weather was cool at the beginning but became warmer as we raced. I am happy to have won today, as this is one of the races that is used to select cyclists for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games,” said Looser after the race.

She was followed by Melissa Hinz (02:43:07) and Anri Greeff (02:45:38), in second and third.

Drikus Coetzee (50:15) also won the Nedbank Namibian National Individual Time Trials (ITT) ahead of Ingram Cuff (55:09).

In the women’s ITT competition, Vera Looser (42:28) once again proved she was the best elite women cyclist by winning the race, followed by Melissa Hinz (43:04), in second and Anri Greeff (44:35), who crossed the line in third place.

The Namibian Cycling Federation considers the two races as qualifying events for the Olympic and All Africa Games.

From the left, national jersey bearers Kevi Lowe, Roger Suren, Delsia Janse van Vuuren, Monique Du Plessis, Vera Looser, Alex Miller, and Drikus Coetzee. (Photograph contributed)