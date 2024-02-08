Windhoek pensioner debt relief registration opens next week

The City of Windhoek has announced the commencement of registration for pensioners seeking debt write-off benefits, starting February 15 and concluding on April 15. Registration will be conducted from Monday to Friday, between 08:30 and 19:00, and on Saturdays from 08:30 to 19:00.

Pensioners are invited to register for the debt relief program, approved by the Council on November 30, 2023 (Council Resolution 291/11/2023), during the two-month registration period. Registration venues include the city’s head office, the Katutura and Ombili Customer Care Centers, located at various points across Windhoek.

Eligibility criteria specify that only individuals aged 60 years and above by November 30, 2023, with prepaid meters for water and electricity, or pending applications for them, are eligible. Applicants must agree to pay for the installation of prepaid meters upfront or in instalments over five years. Refusal of prepaid meter installation renders applicants ineligible for debt write-off and subjects them to the Credit Control Policy.

The write-off covers arrears on accounts up to November 30, 2023, while current accounts from December 1, 2023, onward must be paid in full, excluding interest. Estate accounts qualify if the account holder was a pensioner at the time of death.

Pensioners can apply for prepaid meters onsite during registration. Non-pensioners and businesses benefiting from the 50% interest write-off are exempt from registration as interest will be automatically waived.

Required documentation includes certified copies of ID, marriage certificates, valid passports, proof of ownership, police declaration for multiple properties, and full birth/death certificates for estate accounts. Minors’ guardians must provide a guardianship letter.

For inquiries, individuals can contact the Customer Contact Centre at 061 290 3777 or via email at [email protected].