New cabinet appointments announced

Posted by | Feb 9, 2024 |

The President H.E. Dr Nangolo Mbumba in a move to ensure efficient governance on Friday announced adjustments to the Cabinet and Executive of the government.

In the announcement, John Mutorwa has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister while still keeping his position as the Minister of Works and Transport.

He will oversee disaster risk management, national infrastructure development, and collaboration with neighboring countries in critical infrastructure projects.

“Mutorwa is further expected to facilitate the development of capabilities of Namibian SME contractors and local firms to actively participate in the sector and to develop industry standards for professional Bodies operating in the public works and transport sector. As Minister, he is also expected to implement mechanisms to continuously improve and monitor maritime and aviation safety,” he added.

Dr Peya Mushelenga has been appointed as the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. He is tasked with executing Namibia’s foreign policy, managing diplomatic relations, and concluding the Genocide Negotiations.

“Mushelenga is expected to conclude the Genocide Negotiations and facilitate consensus on the model of reparations. He is also to secure strategic deployment of Namibians into multilateral organisations and to facilitate a share of development funding via bilateral partners,” Mbumba added.

Meanwhile, Emma Theofelus has been appointed as the Minister of Information and Communication Technology.

“As the official government spokesperson, Theofelus must ensure prompt and effective dissemination of information regarding Government programmes, communicate Cabinet decisions and proactively act as Media focal point. She is further expected to promote unfettered access by the media to public information, to strengthen democracy and good governance; consolidate Government information systems to ensure cohesive and integrated media communications from all Offices, Ministries and Agencies,” he said.

To deputize her will be Modestus Amutse who has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology. He will support the Minister in ICT development and implementation of communications legislation.

These appointments, effective from 9 February reflect President Mbumba’s confidence in the appointees’ abilities to serve the Namibian people diligently and fairly.

 

