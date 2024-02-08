Namibia Airports Company on good footing

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) generated a profit of N$19 million after exiting a loss-making situation for the three years that included the fall-out from the Covid-19 epidemic.

The company reported a profit of N$19 million in 2023 after posting a loss of more than N$93 million in 2022. The good news was announced at its Annual General Meeting on 29 January 2024.

After navigating challenging economic conditions, the NAC is progressively getting back to its regular activities. At 31 March 2023, it had reached 73% of its pre-Covid levels and in October, at 85%. The company said it anticipates to reach 90% by the end of the current financial year.

The AGM was attended by the Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Hon Iipumbu Shiimi, the NAC Board of Directors, its Chief Executive, Bisey /Uirab, the company’s management, the finance Executive Director, Titus Ndove, the Depute Executive Director, Louise Shixwameni and several representatives from the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises.

According to /Uirab, the NAC has celebrated a number of noteworthy events during the 2022–2023 financial year. Two of these events are that Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) and Walvis Bay International Airport have been granted substantive aerodrome certificates by the NAC, which are valid for the next two years.

Additionally, the company will host the prestigious AviaDev Africa Conference in June 2024, which is an annual aviation development conference that brings together industry experts to debate and develop strategies to enhance connectivity across the African continent.

According to Dr. Leake Hangala, the chairperson of the NAC Board of Directors, the corporation has remained stable in the face of changing domestic and global problems.