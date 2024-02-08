Select Page

Feb 9, 2024

Goethe-Institut facilitates literary scholarship for local writers

The Goethe-Institut Namibia has recently unveiled an enticing opportunity for local authors or individuals with Namibian heritage, to partake in a prestigious literary scholarship hosted by the Cultural and Sports Office of the Oder-Spree district in Germany.

Scheduled to span five weeks during March and April, the scholarship promises an immersive experience delving into the intersection of literature and colonial history, as part of a student initiative focusing on objects from colonial contexts.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to directly reach out to the Cultural and Sports Office for further details and to submit their applications. The Goethe-Institut emphasized the significance of this opportunity in fostering literary exchange and exploration of historical narratives.

Those interested can find comprehensive information about the scholarship and the hosting organization on the website of the Oder-Spree District Culture and Sports Office at www.burg-beeskow.de. Inquiries and applications are to be directed to [email protected].

Highlighting the esteemed venue for the scholarship, the Beeskow Castle boasts a rich tradition of over 30 years of hosting literary residencies, including the renowned annual ‘Burgschreiber*in zu Beeskow’ project. This initiative underscores the commitment to nurturing literary talent and facilitating cultural dialogue on a global scale.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

