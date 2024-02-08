Uranium explorer helps Gobabeb researchers stay in touch via satellite

By Adolf Kaure.

Getting lost in the desert with dire consequences is a threat to the life of any scientist who works in the Namib Desert. Neautralising this threat can only be achieved if the scientist can communicate with his or her base station through a reliable link.

Helping the researchers at Gobabeb stay safe while roaming, is a donation from Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration (RMR) to the Gobabeb Namib Research Institute of two Gamin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicators, each worth more than N$17,000.

The Gobabeb Namib Research Institute is a renowned institution and a world authority on arid climates and environments. Its main research centre is located on the banks of the Kuiseb River some 90 km inland from Walvis Bay.

Reptile Mineral Resources is a subsidiary of Deep Yellow Limited, a uranium explorer listed in Australia and operating in the Namib Desert for many years.

According to the Exploration Manager of RMR, Dr Katrin Kärner, the donation ensures field safety for the institution’s roaming staff, particularly students operating in remote areas.

“Our donation of Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicators underscores our commitment to the safety and well-being of individuals operating in remote environments.”

“We recognize the importance of reliable communication in ensuring the safety of our stakeholders, and we are proud to support the vital work conducted by Gobabeb,” she said.

Equipped with the latest technology, the Garmin inReach Mini 2 communicators allow users to send messages to cell phones, post updates on social media, and share their precise locations.

During emergencies, the communicators allow users to activate an interactive SOS feature, instantly alerting an emergency response coordination centre.

Students and staff of the Gobabeb Namib Research Institute with Dr Katrin Kärner (standing 3rd from right) of Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration, at the recent handover of satellite communication devices which keeps the institute’s researchers in touch with their base station while roaming and working in remote areas. (Photograph courtesy of Reptile Mineral Resources)