Economist Businesswoman Club to host inspirational breakfast event

The Economist Businesswoman Club is gearing up to kickstart the year with an empowering breakfast event on 16 February featuring esteemed guest speaker Terttu Uuyuni, Chairperson of STANLIB Namibia and Founder of TLM Training Consultants

The event promises to be a morning filled with inspiration and empowerment, designed to elevate attendees and equip them with strategies for success in 2024.

The breakfast event will commence at 08:00 at Am Weinberg, offering attendees the opportunity to network with fellow businesswomen and gain valuable insights from industry leaders. With an entrance fee of N$380 for non-members and N$360 for members, interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot by contacting 081 1283 225 or emailing [email protected].

Desere Lundon-Muller, the organiser of the event, revealed that the theme for the morning will revolve around ‘Elevate Your Year: Mastering the Art of Goal Achievement in 2024’.

According to Lundon-Muller, setting meaningful goals is essential for providing focus, clarity, and purpose in life. The event aims to go beyond mere goal-setting by unlocking individual potential and charting a course for success.

“This event is a must-attend for anyone looking to reflect on the past, set meaningful goals, and equip themselves with strategies to overcome challenges in the year ahead,’ said Lundon-Muller.

Attendees can expect to identify reasons for past setbacks, embrace the golden fundamentals of goal setting and achievement, and learn practical systems for success in 2024.

Lundon-Muller emphasized the benefits of goal-setting for both individuals and organizations, citing increased motivation, a sense of responsibility, improved productivity, and enhanced time management. As women who understand the power of community and support, the Economist Businesswoman Club sees the breakfast event as an opportunity for like-minded individuals to connect, share experiences, and uplift each other on the path to success.

“We urge everyone to RSVP and secure their spot at this empowering event. Let us come together, shift gears, and seize the opportunities that await us in 2024,” concluded Lundon-Muller.