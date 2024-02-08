Kavango West strives to transform into Namibia’s food hub

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in the Kavango West Region has announced a significant step towards realizing the region’s vision of becoming the country’s primary food hub.

Sixteen community members hailing from the region’s eight constituencies are currently undergoing value-addition training in Nkurenkuru.

The training aims to equip participants with new skills in producing various products, including hot chocolate and soup, utilizing the protein-energy-rich seeds of the Kalahari melons, known locally in Rukwangali as ‘yimbutu’. Conducted over two days, from 5 to 6 February, the training was a collaborative effort between the University of Namibia and the Kavango West Regional Council.

Highlighting the initiative, officials emphasized the importance of capacity-building and skill development in driving the region’s agricultural transformation. In 2022, the University and the Council solidified their commitment to this endeavor through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The partnership aims to leverage expertise and resources to support Kavango West in achieving its ambitious goals, including its aspiration to become the nation’s foremost food supplier.

This initiative reflects a broader strategy to enhance agricultural productivity and value addition in the region. By harnessing local resources and expertise, Kavango West aims to not only meet its own food security needs but also contribute significantly to national food production and distribution.

As the training programme progresses, stakeholders are optimistic about the positive impact it will have on the region’s economy and food security. With continued collaboration and investment in agricultural development, Kavango West is poised to emerge as a key player in Namibia’s agricultural landscape, fulfilling its vision of becoming a vital food hub for the nation.