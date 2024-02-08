MVA Fund, RFA, and NAMDIA collaborate to renovate toilets at Katutura State Hospital

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund, in partnership with the Road Fund Administration (RFA) and Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA), has completed a renovation project aimed at enhancing the ablution facilities on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the Katutura State Hospital.

With an investment of N$1.7 million, the project seeks to provide a more hygienic and comfortable environment for patients and healthcare staff.

The five-month-long endeavor encompassed the renovation of male and female toilets on both floors, alongside improvements and repairs to showers, bathtubs, and wash basins. The initiative also included refurbishing dedicated sluice rooms and staff toilets, contributing to an overall revitalization of these essential facilities.

The collaboration underscores the collective commitment of the three organizations to bolster healthcare infrastructure and functionality. Through strategic partnerships, they aim to make a lasting impact on the community’s well-being, exemplifying a dedication to social responsibility beyond their core operations.

Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, MVA Chief Executive emphasized the power of public-private partnerships in driving positive change. She highlighted the significance of pooling resources to create sustainable improvements in healthcare facilities, reflecting a shared commitment to investing in the community.

Ali Ipinge, RFA Chief Executive reiterated the organization’s dedication to enhancing road safety and infrastructure maintenance. He emphasized the importance of corporate social investment in initiatives like this, noting the critical role of such facilities in treating patients, including those injured in road accidents.

NAMDIA Chief Executive, Alisa Amupolo expressed the foundation’s commitment to leveraging resources for community impact. She emphasized the project’s significance in raising the standard of care and dignity for individuals accessing public healthcare services, reflecting a broader commitment to community well-being.

The successful completion of the renovation project was met with appreciation from stakeholders, who anticipate a positive impact on patients and staff at Katutura Hospital. As the organizations celebrate this milestone, they look forward to witnessing the tangible benefits of the upgraded facilities for the local community.