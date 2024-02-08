Erongo Regional Council mourns President Geingob

By Adolf Kaure.

The Chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council, Benitha Imbamba expressed her sadness for the passing of the late Namibian President H.E. Dr. Hage Geingob, who died on Sunday morning.

Speaking at the ERC Minute of Silence event held at Swakopmund on Monday, Imbamba described the late Geingob as an iconic leader.

“I should state from the onset that it was with utmost disbelief and profound sadness when the Presidency announced the passing of Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the third President of Namibia, on 4 February in Windhoek.”

“The nation is mourning the unexpected demise of our dedicated leader who served this nation with zeal, passion, commitment and determination,” she said.

The National and AU flags are currently hanging half-mast to observe the mourning period, since 5 February until the date of the funeral as the public was urged to observe the protocols.

“In the midst of mourning and discomfort, I implore all residence of the Erongo Region at large to show respect and compassion to each other and especially to the family of the departed President,” Imbamba said.

The Council Chairperson further said that Council will make sure that residents will have a chance to sign a book of condolences for the late President. “I would like to call upon all of us to express our love and sympathy for departed leader, through signing the book of condolences which will be placed in the main reception of the Erongo Regional Council, located at Tobias Hainyeko Street.”

“I would like to inform you that our public relations and meetings section in collaboration with the colleagues at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, will compile sets of pictures and short stories on social media every second day – depicting the interactions of Dr Geingob in his visits to the Region.”

“It is my firm desire that President Geingob’s legacy lives on, to inspire generation of generations. May his soul rest in peace,” she said.

The region’s residents will be kept updated by the Council with all the developments as they unfold.