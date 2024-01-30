Capricorn Foundation invests nearly N$1.5 Million in vulnerability initiatives to combat poverty

In response to pressing national priorities, the Capricorn Foundation, backed by Capricorn Group’s subsidiaries Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Asset Management, and Entrepo, has dedicated substantial resources to vulnerability initiatives, aiming to tackle poverty and malnutrition.

With approximately 18% of the country’s population living below the poverty line and nearly a quarter of Namibian children suffering from stunted growth due to malnutrition, these initiatives are crucial for societal well-being.

Over the past three months, the Capricorn Foundation has allocated almost N$1.5 million to various projects addressing these critical issues.

Among the beneficiaries is the Centre for Strategic Community Innovation, a voluntary association within the Okakarara Constituency. The association plans to establish an Agroecology Centre, offering unemployed youth, small-scale garden holders, and surrounding communities access to agroecology farming information and business skills training. The Capricorn Foundation has committed N$40,000 to purchase essential garden tools and hybrid seeds for this endeavor.

Another recipient of the Foundation’s support is the Response Action-Based Organisation (RABO), which provides rapid and effective intervention in cases of domestic violence, suicidal incidents, and child abuse/neglect in Windhoek and its environs. RABO also operates two soup kitchens. The Capricorn Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to RABO by donating N$300,000 towards food supplies, fuel, and other project-related expenses. Additionally, the Foundation provided initial support to RABO in 2022 by donating a vehicle for their operations.

HappyLand Kindergarten and Safe Haven, an orphanage in Henties Bay, received N$50,000 from the Foundation for food support, benefiting 31 vulnerable children under its care.

Hope Village, a baby house accommodating 14 infants, received N$187,000 from the Foundation for renovation purposes to ensure compliance with Ministry of Health and Social Services standards. Hope Village has been operational since March 2008, offering a home to 80 vulnerable children and addressing their physiological and psychological needs.

The Capricorn Foundation also partnered with the Nutrition and Food Security Alliance of Namibia (NAFSAN) on two initiatives aimed at advancing food security and nutrition, with a total allocation of N$511,000. These initiatives include supporting participatory training for better nutrition and addressing severe malnutrition in the Omaheke region.

Imago Dei, an implementing partner of the Capricorn Foundation managing over 15 projects targeting vulnerable communities, received N$400,000 to acquire a new vehicle. This 4×2 Isuzu D-Max will facilitate outreach efforts to beneficiaries in communities and informal settlements, addressing basic needs, education, job creation, and psychosocial intervention.

Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, expressed pride in the Foundation’s role as a “Connector of Positive Change” since its inception in 2020. She emphasized the Foundation’s commitment to supporting vulnerable groups, particularly children facing hunger, poverty, and victims of gender-based violence, through a portfolio of over 40 projects and programs across Namibia.