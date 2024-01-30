Ways to keep cyber criminals at bay

As online shopping continues to grow, FNB Namibia advises customers to be wary of cyber criminals when purchasing goods or services online.

FNB Namibia Forensic Manager, Ingrid Katjiukua said that as technology evolves, scams are also becoming increasingly sophisticated. “We urge customers not to use their cards on untrusted websites, links, or only platforms, especially when the offer sounds too good to be true. Customers should be aware of advertisements that claim to be selling items at prices way below market value. These items might include electronics, clothes, or special offers on subscription fees to popular streaming sites,” she added.

The Bank highlighted some precautions customers can take to ensure they are safe when transacting online. “Always check for contact information. Legitimate websites typically provide clear contact information, including a physical address and phone number. Customers need to verify this information before making any transactions,” they added.

They further explained that customers should read reviews and ratings. “Look for customer reviews and ratings on independent review platforms or forums, however, remain cautious and tread lightly as reviews can be manipulated,” they said.

The Bank emphasised that customers should research the company. “Conduct a quick online search about the company or website and review it for any reported scams, fraud, or negative experiences from other users,” they said.

They advised customers to review privacy policies. “Legitimate websites have dear and comprehensive privacy policies. Most people skip these because of how lengthy they often are but taking the time to read through the privacy policy to understand how your information will be managed can ensure that your information will not be compromised,” they urged.

FNB said customers should secure payment options. “Reputable websites offer secure payment options so look for well-known payment gateways and ensure that the website uses encryption for financial transactions,” they said.

Further, they said customers should check domain authenticity. “Be cautious of websites with misspelled domain names or unusual domain extensions. Fraudulent sites may try to mimic the appearance of well-known brands with slight variations in the URL, always inspect the website, links, or social media post before inputting your card details and parting with your money,” they explained.

The Bank urged customers to look for trust seals. “Many legitimate websites display trust seals or badges from reputable security providers. Check for these indicators but remain cautious as some fraudulent sites may also use fake trust seals,” they warned.

The Bank informed us that customers should verify SSL certificates. “Click on the padlock symbol in the address bar to view the website’s SSL certificate details. Ensure that the certificate is valid and matches the website’s domain,” they emphasised.

The said customers should ensure that they use a secure Wi-Fi connection. “When making online transactions, ensure that you are using a secure and password-protected Wi-Fi connection and avoid accessing sensitive information on public Wi-Fi networks,” they said.

FNB advised their customers to be aware of Phishing attempts. “Be cautious of unsolicited emails or messages with links to websites. Verify the legitimacy of the communication before clicking on any links, especially those requesting personal or financial information,” they added.

Katjiukua said by combining these additional tips with HTTPS and padlock symbol checks, customers can enhance their ability to identify secure and reputable online platforms. “Treat emails. SMSes or calls you receive, with caution and be aware that FNB will never ask you to reveal any personal account or security details, like your PIN or password, in a letter, email, SMS, or telephone call,” she concluded.