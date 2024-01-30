National cross-country event sets pace for global championships

Athletics Namibia’s eagerly awaited National Cross-Country Championships unfolded with excitement at the Open Grounds Field near the youth center in Eenhana.

According to Athletics Namibia in a statement participants from all regions of Athletics Namibia and associate members, including schools, showcased their prowess in this challenging event.

In the realm of athletics, a National Cross Country is a unique race where competitors navigate natural terrain, such as grass, dirt, or trails, covering longer distances compared to traditional track races. The championship aligns with Athletics Namibia’s Strategic Plan aimed at revitalizing cross-country running across the nation.

Notably, the event also served as a crucial qualifying opportunity for school athletes eyeing participation in the World School Sport Cross Country Championships scheduled for Nairobi, Kenya from 9 to 12 May.

Athletics Namibia meanwhile extended its sincere gratitude to all regions, clubs, and schools for their enthusiastic participation, contributing to the success of the championship.

The event not only promotes athleticism but also fosters camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants, embodying the spirit of excellence in athletics, the athletics body concluded.