Mbumba emphasises expectations and legislative priorities in Parliament opening address

The President H.E Dr. Nangolo Mbumba addressed the opening session of the 9th Parliament, focusing on the legacy of the late President Dr. Hage G. Geingob and the nation’s aspirations for the future.

Mbumba paid tribute to Geingob, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping Namibia’s constitution and his commitment to unity and inclusivity. Acknowledging the profound loss, he urged Namibians to continue the legacy of their late leader.

Addressing parliamentarians, Mbumba underscored the importance of legislative action to drive economic growth and improve livelihoods, particularly in sectors like mining, agriculture, and services. He urged lawmakers to prioritize pending bills that address critical issues affecting Namibian society.

Recognizing the theme of “Improved public engagement to the expectations of the citizens,” President Mbumba stressed the role of parliamentarians in responding to the diverse needs of the population. He commended efforts to enhance citizen engagement and encouraged continued dialogue with stakeholders.

Mbumba also highlighted the significance of youth participation in governance, suggesting the reconvening of the Children’s Parliament to empower young people and nurture future leaders.

In conclusion, President Mbumba reaffirmed his commitment to serving the nation and overseeing a smooth transition to the next elected president. With a clear focus on legislative priorities and public expectations, he officially declared the 9th Session of the 7th Parliament open, urging parliamentarians to fulfill their duties diligently.

The opening session set the stage for a year of deliberation and action as Namibia navigates its democratic processes and strives for inclusive growth and prosperity.