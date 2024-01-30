Select Page

‘Educating Linda’ programme making progress

Posted by | Feb 6, 2024 |

The Merck Foundation Educating Linda Programme has supported the education of 1000 high-performing girls from various countries, said Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelei founder of the Merck Foundation, when she shared the full report of the programme.

She said the program is in partnership with the Ambassador of ‘More Than a Mother’, Monica Geingos.

She said, ‘Educating Linda’, is a pan-African program that is tailored for each country to contribute to the future of young African girls who are brilliant but underprivileged. “The spirit of the project is to provide an opportunity for such girls to pursue their dreams and reach their potential through access to education,” added Dr. Keleji.

She said they strongly believe that education is one of the most critical areas of women’s empowerment. “It is also an area that represents some of the distinct examples of discrimination women suffer. It is also an area that represents some of the distinct examples of discrimination women suffer. Girls’ education is not a luxury,” she emphasized.

She highlighted that UNICEF’s declaration stated that in Africa, among children not attending school there are twice as many girls as boys, and among illiterate adults, there are twice as many women as men. “Studies have also shown that, in areas where there is high poverty and decades of conflict, girls face enormous challenges that limit their ability to get the education they deserve,” she said.

Merck Foundation has helped girls in Burundi, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Zambia, and Zimbabwe by providing scholarships and grants that can cover school fees, school uniforms and other essentials including notebooks, pens and mathematical instruments, so they can continue with their education.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Scholars welcome Dr Niikondo’s book

Scholars welcome Dr Niikondo’s book

20 November 2015

Local youth appointed as the WorldSkills Champions Trust Representative for Africa

Local youth appointed as the WorldSkills Champions Trust Representative for Africa

27 June 2023

Etunda becomes educational and health hub for rural children

Etunda becomes educational and health hub for rural children

31 January 2014

Technology Ministry enters internship programme with Trustco

Technology Ministry enters internship programme with Trustco

18 November 2021