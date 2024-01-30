FirstRand Namibia appoints Chief Information Officer

The FirstRand Namibia Group has announced the appointment of Vekondja Kuzee as their new Chief Information Officer, effective 1 February.

Kuzee, a seasoned technology professional, has been with the group since 2010, and previously held the position of Head of Enterprise Architecture for the past 7 years.

FirstRand Namibia’s Chief Operating Officer, Rodney Forbes welcomed Kuzee in his new position, “I am excited to work closely with Vekondja as the orchestrater of our very demanding and critical information intelligence, and the dynamics that surround it.”

FirstRand Namibia comprises FNB, RMB, Ashburton, FNB Insurance, WesBank, and PointBreak Wealth countrywide.