Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretariat engages major stakeholder

Posted by | Feb 6, 2024 |

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) Secretariat on 29 January 2024, held a meeting with the newly appointed Chief Executive of First National Bank’s Commercial Banking, Ms. Sepo Haihambo.

The meeting at the NCCI Head Office focused on exploring potential areas of collaboration. The chamber said fruitful engagements form a crucial part of their ongoing efforts to strength strategic alliances for mutual exchange of value and enhancing partnerships.

These relationships deliver the insight and support for aspects of the Chamber’s proposition, encouraging and promoting a joined-up approach to Namibia’s economic development agenda.

“At NCCI, stakeholders are central to everything we do. After all, stakeholders are the groups, entities, and individuals who hold an investment or interest in how we operate. From the members we serve directly by delivering the valuable services they need, to the communities in which we operate and everything in between, our stakeholders are important to us. By engaging with them, we strive to build strong, trusted connections that result in solutions with broad support.” Charity Mwiya, the chamber’s Chief Executive, said.

Ms Sepo Haihambo (left) with NCCI Chief Executive, Ms Charity Mwiya.

 

 

