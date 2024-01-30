Potato import bill signals more protection for local producers

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) has encouraged local farmers to boost potato cultivation in a bid to mitigate Namibia’s staggering N$138 million annual import bill for potatoes. This call to support import substitution rests on the huge opportunities that potatoes as a commodity hold for local farmers.

NAB spokesperson Fabian Auguste emphasized the need for heightened local production to meet the consistent demand for potatoes.

Auguste clarified the rationale behind keeping the border open for potato imports throughout the year. Speaking on behalf of NAB, he highlighted that, for the second consecutive month, only potatoes and lettuce have been exempted from import restrictions, underlining their critical role in Namibia’s horticultural landscape.

“Most other crops are produced in sufficient quantities locally. We advocate an increase in local potato production due to its constant demand,” remarked Auguste.

The present scenario indicates that Namibia produces only 35% of its potato requirements, compelling the nation to import the remaining 65%.

Potatoes, being a versatile vegetable widely used in dishes such as chips, salads and mash, have become a staple in Namibian households.

NAB Chief Exective, Dr Fidelis Mwazi, in a notice to horticultural traders, underscored the importance of these restrictions aligned with the Agronomic Industry Act and the Namibian Horticulture Market Share Promotion Scheme rules.

Seasonal or temporary caps on the imports of certain vegetables enable local producers to grow their products competitively, while at the same time enjoying a reasonable guarantee of preferential access to the local market. This strategy is underscored by import statistics as reflected by the massive import bill for potatoes.

Mwazi elucidated that, in cases where shortfalls are anticipated, controlled imports for specific products would be implemented. For instance, a 30% importation allowance for round tomatoes and varying percentages for watermelon and sweet potatoes are envisaged.

During February, the border will be closed for the importation of several crops comprising beetroot, butternut, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, sweet pepper, gem squash, and onion. Exclusions apply to some products as determined by import regulations for horticultural produce.

To bolster local potato cultivation, the National Association of Horticultural Producers has initiated a programme to train small-scale farmers.

Lesley Losper, the association’s spokesperson expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response, signalling potential extensions to accommodate the unexpected demand.

“We did not anticipate getting such large numbers, and we might have to extend the programme beyond the initial 15 centres. The idea is to teach farmers that they can also grow potatoes, even at the household level, to reduce pressure on the national supply chain,” said Losper.