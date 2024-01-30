Select Page

Capricorn Group Changemakers support the Schools for the Visually and Hearing Impaired

Posted by | Feb 6, 2024 |

Employees of Capricorn Group, known as Changemakers, dedicated a day to supporting the School for the Visually Impaired and the School for the Hearing Impaired.

On 2 February, over 30 enthusiastic Changemakers from Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries, Capricorn Asset Management and Bank Windhoek, came together to make a meaningful impact at the two schools. The initiative involved a range of activities, including renovations such as painting, interlocking, and playground enhancements, alongside engaging the learners in fun-filled games, arts, and crafts, and learning sign language.

Ahead of the event, Capricorn Group employees responded generously to a call for donations, contributing items such as exercise books, rulers, erasers, pens, glue, mathematical sets, calculators, and toiletries. Capricorn Asset Management notably sponsored stationery and toiletries for 75 children at the School for the Hearing Impaired and also assisted in reinstalling two toilets in the school hall.

Marlize Horn, the Group’s Executive of Brand & Corporate Affairs, emphasized the significance of Capricorn Group’s contribution to creating a conducive learning environment. She stressed the importance of inclusivity in quality education, expressing pride in supporting the schools with essential learning materials.

Principal Alice Bauleth of the Hearing-Impaired School expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donations, highlighting the profound impact they will have on the learners’ lives. She noted the significance of toiletry donations, which will assist students in need, demonstrating the tangible difference such support can make.

Throughout the donation drive, employees demonstrated their commitment to equality and inclusivity by going above and beyond to assist the schools. The Operations Support & Properties in Possession team of Bank Windhoek reaffirmed their dedication to supporting children with special needs, recognizing the transformative role of educators in nurturing their growth and development.

As a Connector of Positive Change, Capricorn Group remains steadfast in its commitment to giving back to the community through philanthropic endeavors. The company’s support for inclusive education and literacy initiatives underscores its dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals, especially those with special needs.

Changemakers and some of the learners from the hearing-impaired school received the donations on the day.

 

