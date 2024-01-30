Statement by the President of the Construction Industries Federation of Namibia, Mr Nico Badenhorst

Hearing about the unexpected passing of President Hage Geingob, we, the CIF and the construction industry would like to pay our respects to His Excellency, Dr Hage Geingob. He steered the Namibia through difficult economic times and was relentless in including everyone in the Namibian House and maintaining peace in our country. His emphasis on democratic principles, for better or worse, must be respected. He built an exemplary foundation that demanded hard work and delivery.

With continued focus and perseverance we Namibians are strong and brave enough to materialise the economic opportunities that have been created under his leadership. On behalf of our members and the construction industry, I would like to express our sincere condolences to his wife, Madam Monica Geingos, his children and family and to the entire Namibian nation.

As a Namibian, I am proud to see – despite the very difficult circumstances – how calmly the transition was and that the successor Mr Nangolo Mbumba has been announced. This is bravery in trying times. We can applaud our leadership for remaining focussed and for ensuring continuity.

We wish his successor, His Excellency President Nangolo Mbumba great success in leading our nation. We also would like to congratulate Her Excellency, Mrs Netumbu Nandi- Ndwaitwah on her appointment as Vice- President of Namibia.

It is the responsibility of every Namibian to continue to build on the legacy of peace and stability, which can be achieved through focussed efforts, collaboration and a bravery to forge forward for economic success in the interest of every Namibian”

Nico Badenhorst