Blood Transfusion Services joins forces with Shincheonji Church in blood donation drive

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) partnered with Shincheonji Volunteers to host a blood drive, graced by the esteemed presence of Khomas Regional Governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua.

The event, held to address critically low blood bank levels, not only achieved its goal of replenishing supplies but also sought to inspire the community to actively participate in the noble act of saving lives through blood donation.

Faced with a severe shortage of blood, NamBTS issued multiple appeals to the public to step forward and contribute. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Shincheonji Volunteers joined forces with NamBTS to tackle the blood shortage issue and promote a culture of giving back through blood donation drives.

Volunteering at the event, Dr. Estee Joubert shared her motivation, recounting firsthand experiences of how blood shortages profoundly impact patients’ lives. Stressing the practical manifestation of Jesus’ teachings to love and care for one another both spiritually and physically, Dr. Joubert emphasized the vital role that blood donation plays in ensuring the well-being of the community.

The event unfolded with energetic cheers as esteemed guests and donors arrived. Governor McLeod-Katjirua addressed the donors, highlighting the significant impact of their contributions by stating that a single donation has the potential to save three lives. She shared staggering statistics, underscoring the fact that someone requires blood every two seconds, and 1 in 7 hospital admissions involves a need for blood. The governor expressed her excitement and gratitude for being part of this collaborative effort with NamBTS and the church.

Following her address, McLeod-Katjirua familiarized herself with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, delving into its biblical history and the fulfillment of prophecies in Revelation. Commending the youth’s active involvement in the church, she expressed satisfaction at seeing their commitment to God’s work and avoiding detrimental distractions.

The governor concluded by expressing gratitude to NamBTS for consistently raising awareness about blood bank shortages and eagerly anticipated participating in Shincheonji Volunteers’ future social projects at both the constituency and regional levels.

NamBTS set a goal of gathering a minimum of 50 blood donations, a goal that was surpassed as they collected more than 62 blood donations during the event.

NamBTS Marketing Officer, Frieda Vatileni, shared that this accomplishment translates to saving more than 150 lives.

Despite the success, the director urged the public to continue donating, revealing that only about 1% of Namibians donate blood, leaving a vast number eligible to contribute. The appeal resonated with a powerful message: let us extend love to everyone, be it friends, family, or even enemies, recognizing that our shared blood can unite us. Every drop is worth a lot.