Namibia highlights critical raw materials and local value addition at Invest in Africa Mining Indaba 2024

Namibia will be participating in the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba 2024 taking place from 05 to 08 February 2024 in Cape Town.

Namibia will be showcasing the opportunities it presents in the mining sector to a global audience of mining leaders.

Endowed with diamonds, gold, copper, zinc, uranium, rare earth metals, salt and industrial minerals crucial for renewable energy, Namibia stands out as an investments destination.

The local mining sector, a significant contributor to the economy, accounted for approximately 12.2% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022. When considering minerals processing and beneficiation, this contribution rises to 14.3%.

In celebration of 30 years of participation in the African Mining Indaba, Namibia, under the theme “Namibia: Taking the Bold Steps to Sustainable Mining: Shaping a Green Tomorrow,” will promote its investment prospects in the mining sector and related industries.

The promotional efforts will include a series of Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings, as well as a country showcase panel discussion scheduled for Wednesday, 07 February 2024. This showcase, focusing on “Critical Raw Materials Development and Local Value Addition in the Namibian Context,” is a special feature at the Mining Indaba and aims to provide insights into Namibia’s plans for national mining and processing of critical raw materials.

The flagship event will feature presentations by the Geological Survey of Namibia, NamPower, the Chamber of Mines, and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board.

Leading the Namibian delegation at the Indaba is Ms. Gloria Simubali, Deputy Executive Director at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, representing Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy. The delegation comprises government and public officials, the Namibian Chamber of Mines, representatives from mining houses, and other private sector players.

Alweendo emphasized the importance of promoting Namibia’s commitment to value addition in minerals for economic growth.

He stated, “To achieve a green tomorrow, we need to strengthen our commitment to sustainable mining practices, given the heightened global demand for critical minerals. The Mining Indaba will, therefore, allow Namibia to showcase its potential and meet with other mining countries to take stock of the best regional and global practices.”