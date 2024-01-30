GIPF notifies members of biometric system downtime

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has issued an important alert to its pensioners, children, and spousal beneficiaries regarding an upcoming downtime in its biometric enrollment and verification system.

According to a statement from the Fund, on Tuesday, 06 February, the Fund will experience a temporary disruption in its system operations.

During this period, pensioners, children, and spousal beneficiaries will be unable to enroll or undergo verification for biometrics.

GIPF acknowledges the potential inconvenience this may cause and extends its sincere apologies to all affected members. The Fund expresses gratitude for the understanding of its members as efforts are underway to restore the system promptly.

For any assistance or queries related to this matter, members are encouraged to reach out directly to GIPF via telephone at (061) 205 1000 or by contacting any of the regional offices. Alternatively, members can email their concerns to [email protected].

GIPF meanwhile assures its members that every effort is being made to minimize disruption and provide timely support during this brief system downtime.