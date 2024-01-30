Local Chinese Embassy marks a joyous start to the Year of the Dragon

The Chinese Embassy in Namibia on Friday evening in Windhoek joined the worldwide celebration of the Chinese Spring Festival, a significant event observed on the first day of the lunar new year.

In a grand celebration of cultural exchange, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Weiping graced the 2024 Spring Festival Temple Fair with his presence, delivering a heartwarming address.

The event, themed “Embracing the Chinese Year,” brought together a distinguished audience, including notable figures such as Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba, and various government officials and the Chinese community.

Zhao conveyed the significance of the Temple Fair, a vital aspect of the Spring Festival celebration, with the event featuring a simplified version.

The fair showcased festive cuisine, captivating art, and folk performances, creating a warm atmosphere for the Chinese community and Namibian friends to experience traditional Chinese culture.

To address fellow Chinese citizens, Ambassador Zhao assured them of the continuous care and concern from General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee.

“To our Namibian friends, I want to say, that I have fully felt Namibian people’s warmth, friendliness, and kindness in the past 12 months since I assumed my posting here. In my view, our two peoples share a lot of common points in terms of our values,” he said

In his concluding remarks, Zhao invoked the ancient Chinese totem, the dragon, symbolizing vitality, prosperity, and success.