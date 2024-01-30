Taking Hands Educational Centre in Omaruru unveils new facility

Taking Hands Educational Centre celebrated a significant milestone on 26 January with the official unveiling of their new facility, made possible by a generous grant of N$432,000 from the German Embassy in Windhoek in 2023.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Thorsten Hutter, who visited the newly constructed Centre situated in the Hakahana township in Omaruru.

The German Embassy revealed that the previous Centre had been temporarily housed within the premises of a local church but proved inadequate to accommodate the growing number of children.

The new Taking Hands Educational Centre now caters to approximately 40 children for early childhood development, provides after-school support for about 90 children, and offers schooling to 10 children with disabilities. Importantly, the Centre serves as a space fostering inclusive learning, where children with and without disabilities learn, communicate, accept one another, and play together.

Highlighting the features of the new Centre, the Embassy stated that Headmistress Brigitte Bredenkamp showcased the premises to Dr. Hutter. The facility includes a sewing workshop, multiple classrooms, a computer room, an office, toilets, a playground, a kitchen, and ample space for children to enjoy the provided meals.

Notably, the new Centre incorporates a therapy room where qualified occupational therapist Andrea Bertelsmann and physiotherapist Alec Nyanhete provide tailored therapy to children with disabilities based on their specific needs.

Dr. Hutter commended the dedication of the social workers, teachers, and staff at the Centre for their commitment to improving the daily lives of the children. The newly unveiled Taking Hands Educational Centre stands as a testament to the positive impact that collaborative efforts between educational institutions and international support can have on the local community.