Mbumba sworn in as 4th President in solemn ceremony to succeed late leader Hage Geingob

The former vice president, Dr Nangolo Mbumba on Sunday, was officially sworn in as the 4th President of Namibia.

This momentous occasion follows the passing of the late Head of State, Hage Geingob, on Sunday, at the age of 82. Geingob had been receiving treatment for cancer at a hospital in Windhoek.

Further to the swearing-in of the new president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations And Cooperation was also sworn in as the new Vice President.

Geingob, Namibia’s longest-serving Prime Minister and third President, transitioned from an anti-apartheid activist to a revered statesman throughout his illustrious career. His demise marks the end of an era, leaving a void that Mbumba is now entrusted to fill as the nation’s new leader.

Meanwhile, Mbumba, assuming the mantle of the presidency served as the second Vice President of Namibia since 2018.

A member of the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO), Mbumba has headed several Namibian ministries: Agriculture, Water and Rural Development (1993–1996), Finance (1996–2003), Information and Broadcasting (2003–2005) Education (2005–2010), and Safety and Security (2010–2012). From 2012 to 2017, Mbumba was the secretary-general of SWAPO.

In his acceptance speech, Mbumba vowed to continue building on the excellent foundation established by the Founding Father, Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, the Former President Dr.Hifikepunye

Pohamba, and our beloved President, Dr. Hage G. Geingob.

“During this difficult period of mourning, I urge all Namibians to remain united and to keep the bereaved Family in our prayers,” he concluded.