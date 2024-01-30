SADC Summit takes unified action against escalating Cholera crisis

Leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) came together virtually on Friday, in an Extraordinary Summit chaired by Angola to address the urgent cholera outbreak affecting the region.

The Summit saw a collective effort from SADC member states, including Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kingdom of Eswatini, United Republic of Tanzania, Botswana, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kingdom of Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Madagascar.

The high-profile meeting also included the Executive Secretary of SADC and representatives from international cooperating partners such as the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and World Food Programme (WFP).

During the Summit, leaders received a comprehensive report on the cholera outbreak, expressed condolences for lives lost, and endorsed key recommendations to combat the crisis.

The collaborative efforts included developing multisectoral response plans, strengthening regional collaboration, and investing in both emergency response and long-term solutions.

International cooperating partners, including Africa CDC, WHO, UNICEF, and WFP, were acknowledged and commended for their crucial support in the ongoing cholera response.

As a significant outcome, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia was designated as the regional Cholera Champion to lead the charge against cholera in the SADC region.

The Summit concluded on Friday, with leaders expressing gratitude to the Chairperson of SADC, President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, for convening the Extraordinary Summit and highlighting the commitment to collaborative efforts in combating the cholera crisis within the SADC region.