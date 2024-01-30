Namibia International Energy Conference 2024 set for April

The Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) returns in 2024, slated to run from 23 to 25 April.

The 2024 Namibia International Energy Conference, set at Droombos Estate Windhoek, is poised to outshine its predecessors, drawing together government officials, private enterprises, investors, and thought leaders from across the globe.

Their collective aim is to unlock the full potential of Namibia’s diverse energy industry.

Under the theme “Reimagine Resource-Rich Namibia: Turning Possibilities into Prosperity,” this year’s conference will shed light on the significant opportunities brought forth by Namibia’s recent oil discoveries and the burgeoning developments in renewable energy. Esteemed speakers will share strategies for transforming the nation into a regional energy and investment hub, connecting future players to emerging Namibian opportunities through project showcases, presentations, and in-depth industry insights.

Namibia has witnessed a transformative period in its economy with the discovery of valuable oil reserves by international energy companies and their joint venture partners. Giants like Shell, TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy, and others have opened up new prospects, making Namibia an increasingly attractive market. Chevron, Pancontinental, Woodside, and ExxonMobil are among the new players exploring Namibia’s potential.

Beyond offshore ventures, companies like Reconnaissance Africa are driving onshore exploration in the Kavango Basin, signaling anticipation of production to commence by 2030. A business-friendly environment established by the government, guided by President Hage Geingob, has contributed to Namibia’s appeal to investors.

Selma Shimutwikeni, CEO of RichAfrica Consultancy and convenor of NIEC 2024, emphasized the pivotal moment Namibia finds itself in, aiming for a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future.

In addition to upstream success, Namibia’s energy sector boasts groundbreaking green hydrogen efforts, innovative technologies, and collaborative initiatives. The country’s commitment to environmental sustainability and long-term power generation plans has gained international recognition. For instance, the $10 billion green hydrogen project by Hyphen Hydrogen Energy is set to produce two million tons of green ammonia annually.

As Namibia progresses towards becoming a major energy player in the region, NIEC 2024 serves as a strategic platform for discussions, knowledge sharing, and exploring collaboration opportunities. Key topics include exploration updates, local content and skills development, logistics and infrastructure, technological advancements, liquefied natural gas, power generation, green hydrogen, and financing the energy sector.

Under the esteemed patronage of Tom Alweendo, Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, the event expects to host a delegation of ministers from energy-rich countries, fostering cross-border cooperation and networking.

With a track record of attracting over 2000 participants, last year’s conference set attendance records. The 2024 edition aims to surpass these achievements by delivering rich content, unparalleled networking opportunities, and valuable insights into Namibia’s evolving energy landscape.

Selma Shimutwikeni concluded, “Our conference aims to set the agenda for the energy sector in Namibia and beyond. We invite all stakeholders, from investors to policymakers and industry experts, to join us in shaping the future of our nation’s energy industry.”

Early bird registration is now open at www.nieconference.com. Don’t miss this chance to participate in a platform that will define Namibia’s future in the energy sector.