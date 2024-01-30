Harnessing 5G for entrepreneurs

By Emilia Nghikembua

CRAN Hief Executive.

The arrival of Fifth Generation (5G) technology signals a new era of connectivity set to empower entrepreneurs and businesses across Namibia.

As the world transitions into greater digitalization, 5G stands poised to radically transform how enterprises operate, innovate, and thrive. The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) recognizes the immense potential of 5G to activate entrepreneurship and cultivate startups within the nation.

With unmatched speeds, ultra-low latency, and expanded bandwidth, 5G is the missing link for innovation. This next-generation network handles exponentially more data with virtually instantaneous transfers – enabling entrepreneurs to develop sophisticated smart applications and solutions that were unfathomable just years ago.

From instant analytics to Artificial Intelligence (AI) optimisation, and remote robotic control to virtual collaboration platforms, 5G unlocks realities previously confined to imagination.

Access to the digital economy remains a challenge for many African countries. However, Namibia is in a unique position to bypass this divide entirely through strategic and inclusive deployment of 5G infrastructure. By providing high-speed internet from urban hubs to rural villages, 5G ensures entrepreneurs have the same gateway to digital resources regardless of location or status. This connectivity liberates grassroots innovation and allows homegrown startups to flourish.

Contrary to some misconceptions, 5G technology does not only cater to large corporations. Its scalability makes it a valuable tool for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as well. 5G networks are designed to be energy-efficient and cost-effective, making them accessible to startups and small businesses that are often constrained by limited resources.

In the world of e-commerce, 5G significantly enhances customer experiences through faster and more reliable online transactions. For tech startups, the low latency of 5G enables the development of cutting-edge applications, including Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) solutions.

Moreover, 5G can revolutionise supply chain management, allowing businesses to track and manage their operations with unprecedented precision.

As Namibia embarks on its 5G journey, the entrepreneurial community stands to benefit immensely. By debunking myths and focusing on the factual benefits of 5G, CRAN is committed to supporting a technological environment where innovation and entrepreneurship can flourish. The future for Namibian entrepreneurs looks not only connected but also bright and promising with the advent of 5G.