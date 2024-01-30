Tourism ministry offices in Erongo renovated and expanded

By Adolf Kaure.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Romeo Muyunda said the ministry is finalising the tender process to appoint a contractor to renovate the office building in Swakopmund.

According to Muyunda, the ministry has reserved about N$2.6 million for the renovation of the office building known as the Ritterburg.

“The dilapidated state of the building has been receiving attention from the ministry to secure, among other things, the necessary resources to renovate it.” “We are expecting the renovation to commence between April and May and to be completed this year, either in August or September,” he said.

The work will be carried out as part of ongoing developments in the coastal parks as a Namparks V project implemented under the auspices of the ministry.

The programme is co-financed by the German Government via KfW Development Bank.

“We recognise that this is a monumental building listed under the Heritage Council of Namibia and having it in a good state is paramount.” “This is coupled with the fact that the office building is used to service tourists. We want to assure members of the public that this building will be improved the soonest possible,” he said.

EXPANSION OF SWAKOPMUND OFFICE

Additionally, the ministry is expanding the Swakopmund office with the construction of a new office block which started in 2015. The project, currently 83% complete, was delayed by many factors, amongst others, the poor quality of workmanship by the initial contractor and the long procurement delays. But it is on course again and the building is expected to be completed in the next three months.

RENOVATION, EXPANSION OF WALVIS BAY OFFICE

The ministry has also received N$5 Million for the renovation and expansion of the Walvis Bay office. This project is scheduled to start this year once the tender process is complete.

Muyunda further said that there are many competing projects which can only be commissioned as resources permit in a particular fiscal year.

“It is not the intention of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism to have public infrastructure in a dilapidated state.” “The ministry always strives to make financial resources for maintenance and development of appropriate infrastructure available,” he assured.

Renovations to the offices of the Ministry of Environment Forestry and Tourism in Swakopmund, located in the Ritterburg, will be conducted during this year . (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)