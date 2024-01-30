Geingob returns from U.S. medical trip: Set to continue cancer treatment locally

In a recent update on the health of President Hage Geingob, the Namibian Presidency has announced that the President has returned from the United States of America on the night of Wednesday, after undergoing a two-day innovative treatment for cancerous cells. Currently, President Geingob is in a hospital in Windhoek, where he will undergo the entirety of the cancer treatment.

The Presidency reiterated that medical scientists and professionals, who extended a special invitation to President Geingob for the novel treatment still in its trial phase, have committed to introducing the technology to Namibia once final approvals are secured. This move aims to benefit other Namibians in the future.

Geingob, known for his emphasis on effective governance through teamwork, has assured the public that in the event of his absence from duty due to treatment, responsibilities will be delegated to key government members. This includes the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, and other members of the Cabinet and the Executive.

Expressing gratitude, Geingob thanked Namibians, world leaders, and friends for their prayers, messages of support, and well wishes during this challenging time.

The Presidency will keep the public informed about the President’s health and the progress of the cancer treatment in Namibia.