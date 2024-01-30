German Embassy supports expansion of Emmaus Kindergarten in Karibib

The Emmaus Kindergarten in Usab, Karibib, inaugurated a new building on 26 January generously sponsored by the German Embassy Windhoek.

The German Embassy, in an official statement, revealed that the Kindergarten received a grant of N$357,000 last year through their micro-project fund. These funds were strategically utilized to furnish the new building with electrical equipment, mattresses, furniture, and materials for constructing various outdoor play structures. Additionally, water tanks and a solar system were installed to enhance the facility’s sustainability.

Dr. Thorsten Hutter, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Namibia, emphasized the critical importance of the early elementary school years in shaping a child’s learning and social development. He commended the Emmaus Kindergarten for its dedicated leadership, passionate teachers, and the collaborative support received from various partners and the community. “The children of Emmaus Kindergarten have ideal prerequisites for their development,” he added.

Established in 2002, Emmaus Kindergarten, under the leadership of Principal Amanda Bluhm, has embarked on several successful fundraising campaigns. These efforts have allowed the acquisition of a plot and the construction of a new building with ample space to accommodate more children. Principal Bluhm’s vision extends beyond infrastructure, as she aims to provide a daily meal for the children. Recognizing the challenges faced by vulnerable children, she believes that, for some, this meal might be their only sustenance for the day. The support from the German Embassy not only contributes to the physical expansion of the Kindergarten but also aligns with its commitment to the holistic well-being and development of the children in the community.