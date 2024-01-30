Select Page

Namwater dam level update for Omatako

Posted by | Feb 1, 2024 |

Namwater dam level update for Omatako

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 15 August 2022

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 20 June 2018

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 20 June 2018

15 June 2018

weather

weather

5 December 2014

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 16 June. Five-day outlook to Wednesday 21 June

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 16 June. Five-day outlook to Wednesday 21 June

23 June 2017