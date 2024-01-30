Oshakati Hospital bolstered with medical equipment donation from MVA Fund

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund recently presented Oshakati Intermediate Hospital with a generous donation of medical equipment valued at N$388,146.

The handover ceremony took place earlier this week, emphasizing the Fund’s commitment to supporting government development initiatives and uplifting healthcare standards across Namibia.

The MVA Fund, in an official statement, expressed its dedication to actively contributing to the improvement of healthcare facilities. The donation, consisting of state-of-the-art medical equipment, includes patient monitors, oximeters, stretcher trolleys, spine boards, neck collars, and other essentials. These additions are poised to significantly augment the hospital’s capabilities in diagnosing, treating, and caring for patients.

Highlighting the alignment with their corporate social investment policy, the MVA Fund reiterated its broader mission to contribute to the well-being of Namibians through active participation in community development projects. Emphasizing the impact on healthcare, the Fund stated, “We believe that by focusing on healthcare, it can make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and contribute to the overall advancement of the nation. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of the donated medical equipment on the hospital’s ability to deliver top-notch medical care.”

Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, Chief Executive at the MVA Fund, underscored the vital role of healthcare in societal well-being. She expressed the Fund’s honor in advancing medical services at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, emphasizing their commitment to supporting government initiatives and elevating the standard of healthcare in the community and the nation at large.

Dr. Ruben Kanime, Medical Superintendent at Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, expressed gratitude on behalf of the healthcare provider. He acknowledged the importance of such donations in enabling the hospital to provide the highest level of care to patients. “Your donation alleviates financial burdens for our hospital, enabling us to allocate our limited resources towards improving other aspects of patient care,” he concluded.