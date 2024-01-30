Road accidents claim 29 lives in January

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund on Wednesday said that year-to-date (1 to 28 January) statistics depict a troubling scenario with a total of 158 crashes, 335 injuries, and a staggering 29 fatalities reported.

MVA Chief Executive, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku in a statement said it is alarming to note that Namibia lost 16 lives with 89 people injured during the past week due to road traffic crashes.

“Having just phased out of the festive period, the MVA Fund is cautioning drivers to exercise caution, maintain safe driving practices, and prioritize the safety of all road users to prevent such calamities and to avoid the loss of lives on our roads,” she said.

The MVA Fund meanwhile continues to underscore the paramount importance of road user safety, emphasizing that road crashes have far-reaching consequences affecting families, communities, and the nation as a whole.

“The MVA Fund has noted that these crashes are often predictable and preventable through conscientious driving, strict adherence to road traffic rules and regulations, planning long journeys while also avoiding driving at night when there is limited visibility on the road,” she said.

To enhance road safety, Martins-Hausiku urged the public to promptly report crashes using its toll-free accident response number, 9682, emphasizing that such actions can save lives.