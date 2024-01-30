Bannerman appoints Chamberlain to drive development of Etango Uranium

Bannerman Energy, the company driving the development of the Etango Uranium project just north of the Swakop River near Goanikontes, announced that Mr Gaving Chamberlain has been promoted to Chief Executive after serving as Chief Operating Officer for nearly a year.

Bannerman’s current Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mr Brandon Munro, will assume the role of Executive Chairman to continue leading the financing workstream for Etango, handle general corporate affairs, and serve as capital markets interface.

Chamberlain is an experienced minerals sector leader and project builder, with a substantial and successful track record in construction, engineering and project management in southern Africa. His professional experience includes being the responsible Project Director for the development of the US$2 billion Husab Uranium mine near Rössing, now one of the world’s largest operating uranium mines.

In other top level moves, Bannerman has announced the retirement from the board of Mr Ronnie Beevor who played a key role in bringing the Etango project to the point where the company is confident to start with construction of the mining infrastructure.

Chamberlain commented, “I am delighted to move into the role of Chief Executive. Having had the opportunity to work closely with the Bannerman Board and key executive team [members] over the past year, I believe we have a high-performance organisation that is a solid platform to transition into future operations. I look forward to further driving our business and the Etango Project to deliver substantial, sustainable benefits for all stakeholders.”

Bannerman Energy is dual-listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and the Namibian Stock Exchange.