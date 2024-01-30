Leadership changes at Bannerman Energy: Getting ready for big uranium project

Bannerman Energy recently announced important changes to its leadership team and board members in preparation for the development of its flagship Etango Uranium Project, scheduled for early March.

After nearly 15 years of dedicated service, Non-Executive Chairman Ronnie Beevor is retiring. Under his guidance, Bannerman has overcome challenges in the nuclear industry and is now financially strong and ready for the Etango project.

The current Managing Director and Chief Executive Brandon Munro, will take on the role of Executive Chairman. He will lead the financing for Etango, manage corporate affairs, and handle the capital markets interface. Mr. Munro’s employment terms will remain the same.

Alison Terry will be the new Lead Independent Director, bringing her expertise in resources, corporate affairs, sustainability, ESG dynamics, legal matters, and major operations.

Gavin Chamberlain, previously Chief Operating Officer, will step into the role of Chief Executive. With experience in the mining industry, including the development of the Husab Uranium Project, Mr. Chamberlain is well-equipped for his new position.

The Bannerman Board plans to assess its composition as the business progresses towards the Etango mine’s construction.

Brandon Munro, Bannerman Executive Chairman, stated that these changes aim to prepare the business for its next phase. He congratulated Gavin Chamberlain on becoming the Chief Executive and expressed gratitude to Ronnie Beevor for his leadership.

Bannerman Chief Executive-elect, Chamberlain, said, “I am delighted to move into the role of Chief Executive. Having had the opportunity to work closely with the Bannerman Board and key executive team over the past year, I believe we have a high-performance organisation that is a solid platform to transition into future operations. I look forward to further driving our business and the Etango Project to deliver substantial, sustainable benefits for all stakeholders.”