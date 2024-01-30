Select Page

New principal Przybilla heads German private school in Windhoek

Posted by | Jan 31, 2024 |

New principal Przybilla heads German private school in Windhoek

Following the retirement of the highly respected principal of the Deutsche Hoehere Privatschule in Windhoek, Kristin Eichholz, the new incumbent has huge shoes to fill. This requirement materialised with the arrival of the new principal, Mr Jörg Przybilla.

Mr Przybilla started as DHPS principal this past Monday, 29 January.

He was a member of the school management team at a vocational school in Freiburg, Germany until his appointment at DHPS.

Earlier in his career, he taught at the German School in Pretoria for eight years giving him valuable experience in the workings of German schools in southern Africa.

His preparation for the DHPS appointment is based on specific training and school projects.

In his first official appearance as new head, he addressed the opening assembly for grades 5–12 where he extended a warm welcome to both learners and staff for the new school year, emphasising that he would probably “learn more from the learners at the moment than they would learn from him.”

“With their new principal on board, the school community is grateful that the school is now complete and wishes him a successful start at DHPS and in Namibia,” DHPS said in a statement announcing Mr Przybilla’s arrival.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

India continues to deepen cooperation with Namibia

India continues to deepen cooperation with Namibia

29 January 2020

2023 Sanlam Coastal Marathon set for April

2023 Sanlam Coastal Marathon set for April

20 March 2023

Construction of suburb in the North on the cards

Construction of suburb in the North on the cards

7 January 2016

More lights for informal settlements

More lights for informal settlements

17 June 2016