My Zone takes media as a career to high school learners

Starting this week, the My Zone media roadshow will bring media as a profession to high school learners in selected areas across Namibia.

My Zone, the youth brand of Namibia Media Holding, conducts the roadshow in collaboration with main sponsor, Standard Bank, to provide a dynamic platform for experts in various types of media fields to share valuable insights and presentations. Key focal points include the Ethics of Journalism, Technological Innovations in Media, Public Speaking, and Social Media Management.

The roadshow embraces the theme: “Jammin’ Journalism, Rockin’ Ethics.” The first session with Windhoek based schools took place at Academia Secondary School in Windhoek on Monday, 29 January. The roadshow runs until 23 February 2024.

In addition to the elements of the media industry, the learners will also hear about job opportunities and professional careers in media.

Head of Marketing and Branding at Standard Bank, Magreth Mengo sees empowering future leaders as her bank’s top priority, saying “We recognize the underserved nature of this segment, both in terms of financial support and resources. Our commitment extends beyond mere financial assistance. We aim to equip young minds with the essential tools for financial freedom.”

More info on the roadshow can be obtained from the My Zone Head, Enso Amuele, at [email protected] .

The first show in the My Zone media roadshow was presented at Academia High School in Windhoek.