SADC Virtual Summit to address Cholera outbreaks across Member States

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has announced a virtual Extraordinary Summit on 2 February, to tackle the cholera situation affecting the region.

The summit, chaired by His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola, will address reports on cholera outbreaks, evaluate the preparedness of SADC Member States, and discuss responses to recent incidents.

The Extra Ordinary Summit will among others, receive and consider the report regarding the cholera situation in some Member States, the state of preparedness of SADC Member States, and responses to the cholera outbreaks in the Member States.

Amid a recent multi-country cholera outbreak, the summit aligns with the African Regional Framework for Cholera Prevention and Control (2018 – 2030).

Emphasizing the global strategy for cholera control, the framework outlines a definitive pathway towards eliminating cholera as a threat to public health at the country level.