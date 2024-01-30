Select Page

SADC Virtual Summit to address Cholera outbreaks across Member States

Posted by | Jan 31, 2024 |

SADC Virtual Summit to address Cholera outbreaks across Member States

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has announced a virtual Extraordinary Summit on 2 February, to tackle the cholera situation affecting the region.

The summit, chaired by His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola, will address reports on cholera outbreaks, evaluate the preparedness of SADC Member States, and discuss responses to recent incidents.

The Extra Ordinary Summit will among others, receive and consider the report regarding the cholera situation in some Member States, the state of preparedness of SADC Member States, and responses to the cholera outbreaks in the Member States.

Amid a recent multi-country cholera outbreak, the summit aligns with the African Regional Framework for Cholera Prevention and Control (2018 – 2030).

Emphasizing the global strategy for cholera control, the framework outlines a definitive pathway towards eliminating cholera as a threat to public health at the country level.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namibia renounces opening of consulates in occupied territories of Western Sahara

Namibia renounces opening of consulates in occupied territories of Western Sahara

25 February 2020

BIPA waives penalties provided outstanding duties fully paid

BIPA waives penalties provided outstanding duties fully paid

1 November 2023

Dutch Minister donates 250 solar units

Dutch Minister donates 250 solar units

17 June 2016

City of Windhoek and UNDP set to cooperate in various fields of development

City of Windhoek and UNDP set to cooperate in various fields of development

21 April 2022