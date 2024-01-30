National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month launched with screening campaigns in Omusati Region

The National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month was launched this week in Omusati, with the commencement of screening campaigns led by Dr. Ester Muinjangue, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services.

The event, held in the open space opposite Outapi Mall, drew the presence of esteemed guests, including government officials, traditional authorities, and health partners.

In her address, Muinjangue emphasized the global importance of commemorating World Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and World Cancer Day.

Cervical cancer, the second most common cancer in Namibia, affects 236 women annually, leading to 135 deaths. The event seeks to raise awareness, promote early detection through screening, and align with the World Health Organization’s global strategy for cervical cancer elimination, she said.

Highlighting the significance of screening, Muinjangue noted that, since 2018, public health facilities have screened 138,992 women in Namibia using various methods. However, challenges remain, particularly in the Omusati region, where only 36% of Women Living with HIV were screened over the past three years.

The Deputy Minister urged collective efforts to empower women with knowledge about cervical cancer and encourage early screening. She announced that public health facilities across the country would provide unscaled cervical cancer screening services from 22 January to 2 February.

“By promoting awareness, regular screenings, and access to quality healthcare, we are not only preventing illness but also nurturing a society that values the well-being of its citizens,” she said.

Commencing with a successful screening and treatment campaign in the Oshikuku district, the main events are centered in the Omusati region. A march was organized to raise awareness and encourage participation in cervical cancer screening, with another campaign scheduled in the Outapi district until 2 February.

Muinjangue concluded by urging all women aged 20 to 49 to undergo cervical cancer screening, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between stakeholders and communities to inform eligible women about the significance of early detection and prevention.