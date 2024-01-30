Social enterprise Flushh supplies eco-toilets for crowded Rundu school

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, Flushh, a pioneering social enterprise in Namibia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the rapidly expanding Siguruguru Primary School for the supply of ecotoilets for the school whose number of learners has nearly trebled.

Since its inception, Siguruguru, located on the outskirts of Rundu, has grown from 350 to over 900 learners, emphasizing the urgent need for a sustainable and eco-friendly sanitation solutions. The solution was found in the MoU with an independent contractor to ensure that hygienic sanitation and ablution are available to all the learners.

The importance of safely managed water for hygienic sanitation and ablution was recently highlighted in a UN report which found that women and girls are more vulnerable to abuse, attach and ill health when they do not have convenient access to safe water in sufficient quantities.

“Without safely managed water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, women and girls are more vulnerable to abuse, attack and ill-health, affecting their ability to study, work and live in dignity.”

The MoU outlines a community-driven approach, empowering the school community through ownership and contributions to a sanitation fund. This fund, supported by a modest monthly contribution of N$3-00 per learner, will ensure the maintenance and service of these essential facilities, providing a cost-effective solution compared to other alternatives.

This collaboration not only addresses the immediate needs of Siguruguru Primary School but also serves as a potential blueprint for other schools in remote or rural areas facing similar challenges.

Flushh owner, Kaveto Tjatjara said, “I am inspired by this partnership and the potential it holds for creating a more sustainable future. We are committed to refining our business model and seeking support from international partners to ensure the financial sustainability of such important initiatives.”

Caption: Siguruguru acting Head of Department, Marcellus Haivera (right) with the founder of Flushh, Kaveto Tjatara.